Man shot, seriously hurt while sitting on porch on Chicago's West Side

Man shot while sitting on porch on West Side

A man was hospitalized after he was shot while sitting on a porch overnight in the Austin neighborhood.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Monitor Avenue.

Chicago police said the 36-year-old victim was sitting on a porch when two armed men exited a vehicle, approached him, and began shooting before leaving the scene.

The victim was shot in his chest and rear. Fire crews took him to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.