Man shot, seriously hurt while sitting on porch on Chicago's West Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

A man was hospitalized after he was shot while sitting on a porch overnight in the Austin neighborhood.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Monitor Avenue.

Chicago police said the 36-year-old victim was sitting on a porch when two armed men exited a vehicle, approached him, and began shooting before leaving the scene.

The victim was shot in his chest and rear. Fire crews took him to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.

