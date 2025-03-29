Watch CBS News
Teen identified in deadly drive-by shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Little Village.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the  2800 block of South Komensky Avenue.  

Chicago police said the teen was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him. That's when an unknown person from inside the vehicle pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the victim, hitting him multiple times in the body.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. He was identified as Jerry S. Aquino by the Medical Examiner's Office.

No further details were available.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

