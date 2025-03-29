Teen identified in deadly drive-by shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Little Village.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue.

Chicago police said the teen was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him. That's when an unknown person from inside the vehicle pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the victim, hitting him multiple times in the body.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. He was identified as Jerry S. Aquino by the Medical Examiner's Office.

No further details were available.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.