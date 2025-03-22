3 killed, 3 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in Chicago weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 47.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 14-year-old boy was shot while inside a retail store around 5:18 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 55th Street.

Police said someone approached the teen, pulled out a firearm, and fired shots, hitting the victim in his right arm.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

Later in the evening, around 10 p.m., a 32-year-old man was arguing with a woman in the 8700 block of South Morgan Street, which turned into a fight.

The woman fired shots at him, hitting him once in the leg and once in the chest.

The victim was treated by fire crews and taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

A person of interest is in custody. Police believed the incident was domestic-related.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 2:45 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Richmond Street

At 4:30 a.m., in the 400 block of E. 79th Street, a man of unknown age was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the rear by an unknown person. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At 6:26 a.m., in the 4900 block of South Cornell Avenue

At 11:06 a.m., in the 4700 block of South Evans Avenue, a 26-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by three unknown men who pulled out firearms and shot him. The gunmen then fled in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction. The victim was hit multiple times in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

