2 people killed, woman stabbed minutes apart on same block on Chicago's Southwest Side

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment just minutes before a woman was stabbed inside a bar on the same block in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said a man was taken into custody, but it is not clear if he is connected to both incidents.

Around 10 p.m., officers arrived at an apartment building in the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue and found the back door open. Inside, they discovered a 57-year-old man shot in the head and a 64-year-old woman with multiple injuries.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Just five minutes later, on the same block, police said a 57-year-old man, armed with a handgun and a knife, approached a 37-year-old man outside.

That 37-year-old went inside "just one more" sports bar.

The armed suspect followed, attacking a woman inside and stabbing her multiple times.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police arrested the 57-year-old man and recovered the gun.

Police have not connected the two incidents at this time.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.