Man found shot, killed during fire inside Chicago South Side home

Man found dead from gunshot wound during fire at East Hyde Park Home

A 47-year-old man was found shot to death during a fire at a home Saturday morning on the city's South Side.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Cornell Avenue.

Chicago police said the man was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Fire crews wrapped up their response around 8 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

A section of Cornell Avenue by 50th St. is closed to traffic for investigation.

This is a developing story.