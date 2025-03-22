Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found shot, killed during fire inside Chicago South Side home

By Lauren Victory

/ CBS Chicago

Man found dead from gunshot wound during fire at East Hyde Park Home
Man found dead from gunshot wound during fire at East Hyde Park Home 01:02

A 47-year-old man was found shot to death during a fire at a home Saturday morning on the city's South Side.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Cornell Avenue.

Chicago police said the man was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Fire crews wrapped up their response around 8 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

A section of Cornell Avenue by 50th St. is closed to traffic for investigation. 

This is a developing story.

Lauren Victory
laurenvictory-new.jpg

Lauren Victory is a Morning Insider reporter for CBS2 Chicago. Lauren joined the station in May 2016 and is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.