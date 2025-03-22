Man found shot, killed during fire inside Chicago South Side home
A 47-year-old man was found shot to death during a fire at a home Saturday morning on the city's South Side.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Cornell Avenue.
Chicago police said the man was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Fire crews wrapped up their response around 8 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.
A section of Cornell Avenue by 50th St. is closed to traffic for investigation.
This is a developing story.