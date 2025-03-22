Watch CBS News
Man killed after argument leads to shootout inside Chicago Far North Side apartment

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle
/ CBS Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

A man was shot and killed after an argument early Saturday morning on the city's Far North Side.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Richmond Street.

Chicago police said the 32-year-old man was arguing with two other people inside an apartment that turned into a fight.

An exchange of gunfire then ensued inside the apartment.

The victim was shot in his chest. The two gunmen fled the scene.

Fire crews arrived to treat the victim, who died at the scene. A weapon was also recovered.

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

