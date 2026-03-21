4 injured in Chicago weekend shootings, CPD says

At least four people were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 26 to 57.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, police said officers responded to a call of a person shot around 8:40 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Upon arrival, the victim, a 31-year-old woman, was outside when she heard a loud noise and felt pain. She suffered a gunshot to her left hand and refused medical attention on scene.

Later in the evening, officers also responded to a walk-in person shot at Northwestern Hospital.

Police said the victim, a 26-year-old man, was inside his vehicle in the 400 block of West Ontario Street around 11:17 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan drove up and parked. Two gunmen exited the vehicle, pulled out guns, and opened fire at the victim's vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered three gunshot wounds to the right leg and self-transported to Northwestern Hospital, in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:31 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Harlem Avenue, officers responded to a call of a person shot. They said a 57-year-old man was inside his residence with a known man who shot him. The victim was hit in the left leg and was treated on scene by fire crews and taken to Loyola Hospital in good condition. The shooter remained on scene and was placed into custody by responding officers. A weapon was recovered.

At 3 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Wood Street, officers responded to a walk-in person shot at Rush Hospital. The victim, a 48-year-old man, was driving his vehicle when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and self-transported to Rush Hospital in good condition

Check back throughout the weekend for updates.