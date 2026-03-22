Chicago police probe shooting that left man dead in Auburn Gresham neighborhood

Chicago police were investigating Sunday morning after a man was found shot in the head in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

At 12:29 a.m. Sunday, police found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody in the shooting, and Calumet Area detectives were investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Further details were not available.