1 man dead, 2 wounded in shooting in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Saturday night.

Chicago police said the shooting happened at 9:05 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East 38th Street, between Indiana and Prairie avenues and near Anderson Park.

Police said three men were outside when another person pulled out a gun and started shooting.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 35-year-old man was shot in the left knee and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. Another man was shot in the neck and was taken to Insight Hospital and Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of Sunday morning. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.