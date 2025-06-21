2 killed, 9 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least two people were killed and nine others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 21 to 36.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 36-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 400 block of North Wells Street shortly after 7 p.m. when he got into a fight with another unknown man, who pulled out a gun and shot him in the left arm.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Shootings from Saturday

At 2:03 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Washington Boulevard, a 21-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle when she got into an argument with another woman, who pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. The victim went to grab the gun and was shot twice. She was hit in the chest and suffered a graze wound to the stomach. The shooter exited the vehicle and left the scene. Fire crews arrived on the scene to treat the victim and took her to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

At 2:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of South King Drive, a 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and began to run away. He then realized he was shot twice in the left foot. The victim did not know where the gunshots came from. He was treated by fire crews and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 3:04 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Fifth Avenue, two men, 25 and 21, were standing by the entrance of a housing complex when an unknown person fired shots, hitting both. The 25-year-old suffered a graze wound to the forehead. He was treated by the fire crews and taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition. The 21-year-old was hit in the right leg and taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition.

At 2:30 a.m., in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road



At 5:24 a.m. in the 100 block of East 93rd Street, officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At 7:15 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 5th Avenue, two men, 21 and 26, were standing near the sidewalk when they were struck by gunfire from an unknown person. Both victims were hit multiple times in the body and self-transported to Stroger in good condition.



Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.