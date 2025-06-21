2 killed, 1 wounded in Near West Side shooting, police say

Two people were killed and another was hurt following a shooting early Saturday morning on the city's Near West Side.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Chicago police said the victims, two men, 24 and 25, and a woman, 23, were standing on the sidewalk when a black SUV pulled up and three armed men got out and fired shots at them before returning to the vehicle and leaving the scene.

Fire crews arrived to treat the 24-year-old man, who suffered multiple gunshots to the body, and the 23-year-old woman, who was hit once in the chest and abdomen. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old man self-transported to Rush Hospital in good condition with a gunshot to the ankle.

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.