An 11-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in a park in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Police said, shortly before 5:30 p.m., the boy was in Franklin Park, in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue, when an unknown person shot him in the lower back.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Saturday evening. Area 4 detectives were investigating.