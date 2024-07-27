2 dead, 5 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to police

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were killed, and five others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 12 to 53.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of West 18th Street around 9:45 p.m. when shots were fired. The victim was driven to Stroger Hospital by a friend in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

About an hour later, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 800 block of East 65th Street around 10:45 p.m.

Police say he was walking through an alley when an occupant in a black Jeep fired shots. The victim was taken by fire officials to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen in critical condition.

Around 11:22 p.m., a 24-year-old man was discovered on the sidewalk by responding officers in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue. The victim was taken by fire officials to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head and body.

A 40-year-old man was shot to death during an argument around 11:35 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue.

The victim was in an argument with a known man in a basement apartment who pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest and back. The victim died at the scene, police said.

The offender was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered at the scene. Area 4 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Charges are pending.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 1:04 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue, a 12-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when shots were fired

At 4:02 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Madison Street, two men, 53 and 39, were standing outside when a Silver Ford Explorer pulled up, and an unknown man got out of the vehicle. An argument ensued, and the offender and the victims began firing shots. The 39-year-old was struck in the thigh and self-transported to Stroger in fair condition. The 53-year-old was taken to Stroger, where he died. The offender and a driver fled in the Explorer fled in an unknown direction. No other injuries were reported.

