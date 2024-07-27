Infant, father shot in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — A baby is in critical condition, and his father is in serious condition after a shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Chicago Police say the victims were in a car near West 26th Street and South Whipple Street when the shooting happened.

A 3-month-old boy was shot in the upper chest. He was initially taken to Mount Sinai Hospital before being transferred to Stroger Hospital. He was reportedly in critical condition but was stabilized.

The infant's 21-year-old father was struck four times on the right side. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The baby's mother was also in the vehicle but was not shot.

No further information was immediately available.