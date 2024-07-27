Watch CBS News
Local News

Infant, father shot in Little Village

By Beth Lawrence, Sara Machi

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A baby is in critical condition, and his father is in serious condition after a shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Saturday afternoon. 

Chicago Police say the victims were in a car near West 26th Street and South Whipple Street when the shooting happened. 

A 3-month-old boy was shot in the upper chest. He was initially taken to Mount Sinai Hospital before being transferred to Stroger Hospital. He was reportedly in critical condition but was stabilized. 

The infant's 21-year-old father was struck four times on the right side. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. 

The baby's mother was also in the vehicle but was not shot. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.