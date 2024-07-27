Watch CBS News
Boy, 12, shot in leg on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy was shot while outside on the city's South Side early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the boy was on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

He was taken by fire officials to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg and was listed in good condition.

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Jeramie Bizzle

