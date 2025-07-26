Chicago weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 8 wounded, according to police

At least one other person was killed and eight others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 6 to 50.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old man was shot in his lower leg just before 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Kedvale Avenue.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police said they were unable to locate the crime scene.

Later in the evening, around 9:35 p.m., a 6-year-old boy was shot while inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of West 59th Place.

According to police, the child was a passenger in the vehicle when someone inside a westbound white SUV shot at the vehicle, hitting the boy in the backside.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:57 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Marquette Avenue, officers responded to Jackson Park Hospital, where three men self-transported after being shot. The men were traveling in a vehicle when they were shot at by an unknown person in another vehicle. A 32-year-old was grazed in the hand and is in good condition. A 25-year-old man was hit in the torso and leg and is also in good condition. The third man, whose age was not released, was hit in the cheek and hand and is in good condition.

At 4:44 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Church Street, a 28-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body. He was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition and later died.

At 4:41 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Hoyne Avenue , a 23-year-old man was inside a vehicle when a black-in-color Nissan sedan approached and someone from inside fired shots in the victim's direction. The victim was hit in the back and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

At 6:09 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street, a 50-year-old man was outside when a silver-in-color sedan approached and someone from inside began to fire shots in the victim's direction. The victim was hit in the chest and right arm. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition.



At 10:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of W. West End Avenue, a 48-year-old man was outside when someone shot at him. The victim was grazed in the neck and was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

