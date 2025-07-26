Watch CBS News
6-year-old shot while inside car in West Lawn neighborhood, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

A 6-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot while inside a vehicle Friday night on the city's Southwest Side.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 59th Place in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Chicago police said the boy was a passenger in a vehicle when someone in a white SUV heading westbound opened fire at the vehicle.

The boy was hit in the rear and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody. Area 1 detectives are investigating.

