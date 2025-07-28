4 teens injured in Chicago mass shooting on West Side

Four teenagers were injured in a mass shooting in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said a man pulled out a gun and fired shots into a crowd of people after arguing with another man in the 700 block of South Springfield Avenue.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Two teens, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were shot in the leg and thigh. They were taken to the same hospital where they are expected to recover.

A 16-year-old girl was shot multiple times and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she is listed in fair condition.

It is unclear what led up to the argument or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Chicago police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.