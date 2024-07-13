2 killed, 11 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were killed, and 11 others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 51.

Friday

At 9:17 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 47th Street, a man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the alley when he was shot in the head. He was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

At 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard, a 40-year-old man was in an argument with a "known male" who then shot the victim multiple times, striking him in the cheek, shoulder, and back. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 9:35 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Wentworth, a 42-year-old man was with several people in the backyard of a home when two unknown people approached and started shooting. The victim was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Ridgeway, a man in his late 20s was standing on the sidewalk when someone in the area started shooting. The victim was struck in the back and right forearm and was transported by an individual to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 11:32 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Phillips Avenue, a 17-year-old boy was standing outside on the sidewalk when someone in the area started shooting. The teen was struck in the back and left leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Saturday

At 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of West 31st Street, a group was gathered on the sidewalk when someone started shooting in the area, striking two victims. A 31-year-old man was shot in the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and self-transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

At 12:42 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Maypole, a group was standing on the street when there was an exchange of gunfire between unknown shooters. Three men were struck. A 33-year-old man was shot in the lower back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 32-year-old man was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the lower calf. A 30-year-old man was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

At 1 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Kirkland, a 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone in the area started shooting. The victim was shot in the left leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 2:06 a.m. in the 200 block of South Kostner Avenue, officers responding to a call of shots fired found a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where she died a short time later.

At 2:40 a.m. in the 300 block of West Lower Wacker Drive, a 51-year-old man was on the street when three unknown people with handguns got out of a vehicle and demanded the victim's property. One of the unknown people shot at the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no one has been arrested in these incidents.

This is a developing story.