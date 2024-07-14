1 man killed, 2 wounded on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were shot, and one of them was killed, in the West Side's Homan Square neighborhood Sunday.

At 12:41 p.m., officers were called by a ShotSpotter alert to the 3700 block of West Polk Street. They found three men—ages 19, 22, and 26, had all been shot.

The 19-year-old was shot once in the shoulder and soon died at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. The 22-year-old was shot throughout the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The 26-year-old was grazed in the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

Late Sunday, no one was in custody. Harrison Area detectives are investigating.