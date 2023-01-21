Chicago Weekend Shootings: 2 killed, 2 teens among 8 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead, and eight others are wounded in shootings during the weekend as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 15 to 77.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was shot while on the sidewalk in Auburn Gresham Friday evening.

Police say around 6:30 p.m., the victim was in the 8700 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the left leg by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

About an hour later, a 17-year-old boy was shot inside of a residence, in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard in the North Lawndale neighborhood around 7:38 p.m.

The teen was shot in the left arm by an unknown suspect and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Later in the evening, a 35-year-old man was shot to death inside a residence, in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue in Garfield Park around 10:36 p.m.

Police said the victim was at a gathering when he got into an argument with a known suspect who produced a handgun and shot him.

The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The offender fled the residence in an unknown direction, according to police.

A 28-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk, in the 8100 block of South Escanaba Avenue in South Chicago around 11:37 p.m., when another man fired shots.

The victim walked into Jackson Park hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 2:08 a.m. Saturday, in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue, a 15-year-old boy was walking through an alley when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was dropped off at Roseland Community Hospital by a citizen in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand.

At 3:08 a.m. Saturday, in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street, a 28-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

At 3:09 a.m. Saturday, in the 6100 block of North Avenue, a 77-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when three male blacks exited a black Chevy SUV. The suspects opened the victim's car door and attempted to rob him of his belongings

At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 100 block of South Western Avenue, a 19-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was dropped off at Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to the head in critical condition. The gender of the victim was not available.

At 11:34 a.m. Saturday, in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street, a woman, 18, was inside a business when she was shot in her abdomen. She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. Circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation, Area detectives are currently questioning a person of interest.

This is a developing story.