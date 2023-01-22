Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: One teen killed, one injured while buying shoes from online seller

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One teen is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the teens were in a parked vehicle just after 2 p.m. trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media marketbplace seller. 

Police say the seller took the victims' money and shot both of them. 

A 17-year-old victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead. An 18-year-old was shot in the right elbow and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. 

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate. 

First published on January 22, 2023 / 5:10 PM

