Chicago shooting: One teen killed, one injured while buying shoes from online seller
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One teen is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the teens were in a parked vehicle just after 2 p.m. trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media marketbplace seller.
Police say the seller took the victims' money and shot both of them.
A 17-year-old victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead. An 18-year-old was shot in the right elbow and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
