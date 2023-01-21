Man, 35, shot to death during argument in Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while at a gathering in Garfield Park Friday night.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 10:36 p.m.
Police say the victim, 35, was inside a residence when he was in an argument with a known suspect who produced a handgun and shot him.
The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The suspect fled the residence in an unknown direction.
No arrests were made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.