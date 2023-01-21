Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 35, shot to death during argument in Garfield Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed at gathering in Garfield Park
Man shot, killed at gathering in Garfield Park 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while at a gathering in Garfield Park Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 10:36 p.m.

Police say the victim, 35, was inside a residence when he was in an argument with a known suspect who produced a handgun and shot him.

The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect fled the residence in an unknown direction.

No arrests were made. 

First published on January 21, 2023 / 8:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.