Man, 35, shot to death during argument in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while at a gathering in Garfield Park Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 10:36 p.m.

Police say the victim, 35, was inside a residence when he was in an argument with a known suspect who produced a handgun and shot him.

The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect fled the residence in an unknown direction.

No arrests were made.