Man, 77, shot inside car during attempted robbery in Galewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 77-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot during an attempted robbery in Galewood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of West North Avenue around 3:09 a.m.

Police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle when three black males exited a black Chevy SUV.  

The suspects opened the victim's car door and attempted to rob him of his belongings during which one of the suspects fired shots - striking the victim in the abdomen and arm before fleeing.  

The victim was taken to Loyola Medicine in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 9:51 AM

