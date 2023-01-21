Man, 77, shot inside car during attempted robbery in Galewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 77-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot during an attempted robbery in Galewood Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in the 6100 block of West North Avenue around 3:09 a.m.
Police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle when three black males exited a black Chevy SUV.
The suspects opened the victim's car door and attempted to rob him of his belongings during which one of the suspects fired shots - striking the victim in the abdomen and arm before fleeing.
The victim was taken to Loyola Medicine in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
