Man, 77, shot inside car during attempted robbery in Galewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 77-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot during an attempted robbery in Galewood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of West North Avenue around 3:09 a.m.

Police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle when three black males exited a black Chevy SUV.

The suspects opened the victim's car door and attempted to rob him of his belongings during which one of the suspects fired shots - striking the victim in the abdomen and arm before fleeing.

The victim was taken to Loyola Medicine in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.