13-year-old shot in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. 

Police said the teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East 67th Street around 8 p.m. when a car approached and someone inside fired shots. 

The 13-year-old was hit in the hip and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on January 23, 2023 / 7:06 AM

