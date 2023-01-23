13-year-old shot in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said the teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East 67th Street around 8 p.m. when a car approached and someone inside fired shots.

The 13-year-old was hit in the hip and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.