Woman, 18, shot in West Loop Hampton Inn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old woman is in the hospital after she was shot Saturday in Chicago's Fulton Market area. Sources tell CBS 2 the shooting took place inside the Hampton Inn Homewood Streets by Hilton.

The victim was shot in her abdomen just after 11:30 a.m. inside a business, according to the Chicago Police Department.

When CBS 2 cameras arrived on the scene, police had just left the hotel. A hotel staffer outside the Hampton Inn said he could not give details of what happened. He did say he and his staff are doing OK.

It is not clear if the victim in the shooting was a guest or someone who works at the hotel.

Guests outside said this was not the news they wanted to hear.

"It's kind of shocking," siad Bill Mauzy, who was visiting from Indiana. "When we stay at these type of hotels, we stay frequently, and I've never heard of anything like this."

Police say they are questioning a person of interest.

The 18-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she is expected to make a full recovery.

CBS 2 did reach out to Homewood Suites for a response but has not heard back.