4 people hurt in shootings across Chicago in first weekend of new year, according to police

At least four people were hurt in shootings across Chicago in the first weekend of the new year.

The ages of the victims range from 32 to 58, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, police responded to a call of a person shot around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South East End Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, a 33-year-old man, who told them that his was shot in the left leg. Police said he was uncooperative in providing further details about the incident.

He was taken on scene by fire crews and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Less than an hour later, around 10:50 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Lowe Avenue, police responded to a call of a person shot inside a residence and found a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a gunshot wound to the right thigh.

The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident, police said.

He was treated on scene by fire crews and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 2:27 p.m. in the 200 block of West 38th Street, a 32-year-old man was standing in a parking lot with a group of people when a gray sedan with four occupants pulled alongside and one of them from inside began firing gunshots at the victim, hitting him in the elbow. He fled the scene and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment in good condition.



At 4:59 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue, a 46-year-old man was sitting inside a residence when he was hit by gunfire in his leg. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. Further investigation indicated that the gunfire came from outside the residence and pierced through the window.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

Check back for updates throughout the weekend.