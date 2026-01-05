Man, woman shot and wounded in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood

A man and woman were shot and wounded Sunday night in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood.

Police said the 37-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman were driving north on Western Boulevard near 33rd Street when someone in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle shot them both.

The woman was shot in the back and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The man was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as of Monday morning.