Drive-by shooting leaves man dead on Garfield Boulevard on Chicago's South Side

A man was killed late Sunday in a drive-by shooting on busy Garfield Boulevard on Chicago's South Side.

Police said at 9:52 p.m., a 43-year-old man was standing outside on Garfield Boulevard near Halsted Street — on the cusp of the Back of the Yards and Englewood neighborhoods — when a white sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire at the man.

The victim flagged down a Chicago Transit Authority bus driver for help and called 911.

He later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

the person who fired the shots got away, and police were still looking for the shooter as of 5 a.m.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.