Man critical after being shot by gunman in stolen Kia on South Side, police say

A man was critically hurt after being shot by a gunman inside a stolen car on the city's South Side Sunday night.

Chicago police said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street.

They said a 33-year-old man was in a parking lot when a stolen Kia approached and a gunman from inside opened fire, hitting the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

CPD said officers later found the stolen Kia in the 8200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue. One of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested. Another suspect managed to get away.

The 17-year-old was later found to have suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was also taken to U of C Medical Center in critical condition.

No other arrests were made as of Sunday night.

Area detectives are investigating.