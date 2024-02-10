1 killed, 5 hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person was killed, and five others were wounded in shootings during the weekend as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 20 to 57.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, in the 400 block of East 35th Street around 5:13 p.m., a man, 22, was near the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and an occupant from inside fired shots.

Chicago police said the victim was struck in the neck and chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Later in the evening, a 57-year-old man was inside a third-floor apartment in the 2800 block of West 87th Street around 10:23 p.m. when a known woman fired a shot, police said.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Christ Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A 20-year-old man was shot while walking on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of South La Crosse around 11:45 p.m.

The victim was with a group of people when shots were fired. He was taken by CFD to Christ in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 1:10 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Drexel Avenue, an unidentified man was walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was taken by CFD to U of C in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

At 4:38 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Paulina Street, a man, 25, was inside a vehicle traveling westbound at the above location when a blue-in-color Dodge SUV approached, and an unknown offender inside began to fire shots in his direction. The victim was shot in his right leg and was taken to Christ in unknown condition.

At 6:44 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 26th Street, an unidentified man was found outside with a gunshot wound to the head and back and was pronounced dead. The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation by Area Four Detectives.

No arrests were made in either shooting.

