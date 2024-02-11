Pair shot, 1 seriously hurt at Chicago Near West Side gas station parking lot

Pair shot at Near West Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were found shot inside a parking lot at a gas station on the city's Near West Side Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of South Ashland Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Chicago police officers responded to the scene and found a man, 38, and a woman, 18, who were struck by gunfire.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The woman was taken to Rush in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the offender was shooting from a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

There is no one in custody. Area 3 detectives are investigating.