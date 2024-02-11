5 hurt, 1 critically after argument leads to shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple people were hurt following a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood overnight.

The shooting happened just after 3:38 a.m. in the 3500 block of West 30th Street.

Chicago police responded to a report of a person shot and found that multiple people were struck by gunfire.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a 30-year-old man was arguing with an unidentified male offender who pulled out a firearm and shot at the victim before fleeing the scene in a white van, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.

The additional victims were in the immediate surrounding area when they were struck by gunfire, according to police.

A 22-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the thigh and was taken to Stroger in good condition. A 48-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

A 53-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition. A 30-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.