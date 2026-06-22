Chicago city leaders to announces support for Department of Gun Violence Prevention after weekend shootings

Following a violent weekend, Chicago city leaders are expected to throw their support behind a dedicated Department of Gun Violence Prevention.

Chicago police said as of Monday morning, eight people had been killed and 38 more wounded in shootings over the holiday weekend going back to 5 p.m. Thursday. The holiday weekend violence also caught the attention of President Trump.

"Why isn't Governor Pritzker calling me for help. I could make Chicago a safe City in ONE MONTH, in ONE YEAR, it would be one of the safest!!!" Trump said in a Sunday morning Truth Social post.

The office of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Chicago Police Department data shows a slight uptick in shooting incidents compared to the first half of last year, violent crime rates have generally dropped in the city over the past few years, in parallel with national trends.

At 5:44 p.m. Thursday, a 32-year-old man was struck in a drive-by shooting near an alley in the 600 block of East 92nd Place in Chatham, and died after being shot multiple times in the abdomen.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the 8000 block of South Carpenter Street in Auburn Gresham. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

On Friday night in the 200 block of West 95th Street, a red sport-utility vehicle pulled alongside a large crowd. Two suspects from inside the vehicle began firing gunshots towards the crowd before fleeing the scene. A total of 13 victims, of ages ranging from 17 to 47, suffered gunshot wounds, with most self-transporting to local hospitals.

In the 1400 block of South Christiana Avenue North Lawndale on Saturday night, a 19-year-old man and two women, ages 18 and 19, were wounded in a shooting during a large gathering, Police said officers were already in the area when shots rang out.

"What should have been a night of celebration and community reflection for Juneteenth was shattered by a horrific act of violence," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in an X post Saturday. "My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones."

"Violence has no place in our city, and those responsible will be held accountable," he said.

In the wake of the weekend, city leaders and violence prevention advocates will gather at City Hall Monday morning to push for a more coordinated approach to reducing gun violence.

As community leaders and elected officials look for long-term solutions, violence prevention advocates say the people doing the work on the streets every day need continued support. The most recent research from Northwestern University found a 41% drop in violence after looking at more than 200 hotspots where Peacekeepers are stationed.

"Our day-to-day is being in hot spots where violence more likely occurs," said Jamon Crawford of the group Peacekeepers. "We are violence interrupters, and we are there to mediate a lot of situations."

Trump, in early Sunday morning social media posts, once again raised the possibility of federal intervention to address crime in Chicago.

Meanwhile, 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale released a statement saying in part, "Our community is hurting, but we will not surrender to fear."

On Monday morning, Chicago Deputy Mayor for Community Safety Emmanuel Andre and other community leaders are expected to join together to call for a dedicated Department of Gun Violence Prevention.