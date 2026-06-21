3 teens shot, wounded during large gathering on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police on Sunday morning were investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital after a large gathering on the city's West Side the night before.

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were already on the scene of a large gathering in the 1400 block of South Christiana Avenue, near Douglas Boulevard, Chicago police said. Officers saw a large group start running away, and multiple gunshots being fired.

Officers could not figure out who fired the shots due to the large crowd, police said.

A 19-year-old man told officers he had been shot, and officers applied a tourniquet to help the victim until paramedics arrived. The man was taken by Chicago Fire Department paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the groin and forearm, police said.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, and self-transported to the same hospital in good condition.

An 18-year-old woman was discovered a short time later. She had also been shot in the buttocks, and paramedics took her to Mount Sinai in good condition.

At least eight evidence markers for shell casings were seen on the ground.

At one point, what appeared to be a bullet hole was seen in the hood of a Chicago police squad car.

No one was in custody Sunday morning. Harrison Area detectives were investigating.