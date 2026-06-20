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Chicago mass shooting leaves at least 12 injured on South Side

By
Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei
Reporter
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.
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Asal Rezaei,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A mass shooting left at least 12 people injured in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Friday night.  

Chicago police said a red SUV drove up to a large group of people in the 200 block of West 95th Street just after 11 p.m., and two people inside started shooting into the crowd.

Officers initially found a 32-year-old woman who was shot in the back and a 44-year-old man with graze wounds. Both were taken local hospitals in good condition. 

Police confirmed at least 12 people were shot. The victims range in age from 17 to 47 years old. 

A 26-year-old woman in critical condition is being treated at the University of Chicago Hospital. The rest of the victims are listed in good condition at local hospitals, including the University of Chicago Medical Center, Christ and Trinity hospitals.  

Video from the scene shows at least 100 evidence markers, multiple shattered car windows and what appears to be a bus stop hit by gunfire with glass scattered on the sidewalk. 

Police said Area Two detectives are investigating. 

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