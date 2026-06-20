6 dead, 28 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings during extended holiday weekend, according to CPD

At least six people were killed and 28 others were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago during the extended holiday weekend.

The ages of the victims range from 14 to 70, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Thursday

In the first shooting of the extended weekend, a 32-year-old man was standing near an alley around 5:44 p.m. in the 600 block of East 92nd Place when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. At least one person from the vehicle fired shots at the victim, hitting him multiple times in the abdomen, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Later in the evening, around 9:30 p.m., a 30-year-old man was outside in an unknown location when he heard gunshots and felt pain after being hit in his right foot by gunfire. He self-transported to Stroger Hospital and was last listed in good condition. CPD said the victim was uncooperative in providing details of the incident to responding officers.

Then, around 11:30 p.m., CPD officers responded to a person shot call in the 8000 block of South Carpenter Street. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive male victim, later identified as a 14-year-old boy, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was treated on scene by Chicago Fire Department crews and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m Monday:

Shootings from Friday

At 4:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Lake Street, a 37-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot at by an unknown person who was traveling in a vehicle. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and was transported to Mt. Sinai, where he is listed in fair condition.

At 10:10 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Michigan Avenue, an 18-year-old man was outside when he heard gunshots. The victim then self-transported to U of C in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right wrist.

At 1:57 p.m. in the 600 block of East 80th Street, a man of unknown age, while on the sidewalk, was shot in his chest and right arm. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At 5:02 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue, a 37-year-old man was inside an apartment when he suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg by an unknown person. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

At 5:14 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Michigan Avenue, a 29-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk when an unknown SUV approached him—at least one person from inside fired shots at the victim. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and face and was transported to Roseland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 70-year-old man standing near the sidewalk was also struck by gunfire. He was hit in the leg and was taken to Christ Hospital in unknown condition, but police said his condition was stabilized.

At 8:54 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 30th Street, officers responded to a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 33-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At 9:56 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Dobson Avenue, A 26-year-old male suffered gunshot wounds to both legs. A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and a gunshot wound to the back. Both victims were taken to U of C in serious condition. A weapon was recovered on scene.

At 9:58 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Latrobe Avenue, officers responded to a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. CPD says they're speaking with a person of interest.

At 10:27 p.m. in the 100 block of West 75th Street, officers responded to a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A weapon was recovered on scene.

At 11:08 p.m. in the 200 block of West 95th Street

At 11:11 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Ada Street, officers responded to a call of a person shot. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was standing outside when he heard loud noises and then felt pain after being shot in his left leg. He was treated on scene by the CFD before being taken to the U of C in fair condition.

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:15 a.m. in the 500 block of East 38th Street, a 37-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his neck. The victim was taken to U of C, where he was pronounced dead.

At 1 a.m. in an unknown location, a 31-year-old man self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital after suffering one gunshot wound to the knee. The victim is listed in fair condition and was unable to provide details of the incident.

At 1:45 a.m. in the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard, a 20-year-old man was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

At 3:04 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Yate Boulevard, a 51-year-old man was driving when he heard gunshots and felt pain after being hit in his left arm by gunfire. He was taken to U of C in good condition.

At 8:17 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, a 47-year-old man was outside when an unknown person approached and began firing shots in his direction. The victim was shot in his right thigh and was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

At 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 95th Street, a 29-year-old man was outside when he was shot in the leg. The victim was unable to provide details of the incident and was taken to Little Company of Mary in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no one is in custody in either incident.

Check back for updates throughout the weekend.