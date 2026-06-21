Violent Juneteenth weekend in Chicago catches attention of President Trump

It's been a violent weekend in Chicago so far this weekend.

Multiple shootings have occurred across the city following a mass shooting on the South Side on Friday night.

Violence prevention advocates are saying the focus now needs to remain on bringing people together safely.

City leaders and youth advocates are saying the number of shooting victims from just the Juneteenth weekend alone is a reminder of why organizations like the Peacekeepers and Violence Interrupters are so important and need continued support.

Chicago police and first responders were kept busy during the weekend—processing scene after scene.

The Juneteenth holiday came to a violent end on the South Side, with more than shell casings near 95th and Wentworth, where a drive-by shooting left thirteen people injured just after 11 p.m. on Friday. The victims were between 17 and 47 years old.

Then, on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. on the West Side, an 18-year-old boy died after being shot inside a home near Quincy and Cicero. CPD says they recovered a gun and arrested a 17-year-old boy in that case.

A little over an hour later in North Lawndale, officers were at the scene of a large gathering when they say gunshots rang out, and two19-year-olds and an 18-year-old were shot. A bullet hole was left on the hood of a CPD squad car.

The violence caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who's frequently said he wants to send in the National Guard to help with crime in the city.

The president took to social media early Sunday morning, saying in part, "Lots of killing going on in Chicago .... Why isn't Governor Pritzker calling me for help. I could make Chicago a safe city..."

While the rain kept some people away from this Juneteenth/Father's Day Violence Prevention Awareness celebration in Chicago Heights on Sunday, Jamon Crawford with Peacekeepers says days like this are more important than ever.

"It shows from Englewood neighborhood to the Austin neighborhood all the way back to the south suburbs, all this violence has been going on over the weekend. That's why it's so essential that you have organizations out here," he said.

The most recent research from Northwestern University found a 41% drop in violence after looking at more than 200 hotspots where Peacekeepers are stationed.

"Our day-to-day is being in hot spots where violence more likely occur, and we are violence interrupters, and we are there to mediate a lot of situations," Crawford said.

It's mediation they're hoping will continue to bring the number of violence down.

CBS Chicago reached out to Gov. JB Pritzker for a response to the president and has yet to hear back.