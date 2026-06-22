Chicago antiviolence advocates, some city officials push for new gun violence prevention department

A new multi-million-dollar department hopes to prevent gun violence in Chicago.

Though it still needs aldermen's approval, the people pushing for it say it's been years in the making.

From the departments of sanitation, public health, fire department, they're all part of the fabric of city government.

Enshrined in the budget, they'll never go away. That's what they're hoping will become of the Department of Gun Violence Prevention.

With at least $100 million, the group hopes to codify violence intervention into city law.

"This ordinance is about ensuring that the work of reducing gun violence is no longer dependent on politics but becomes a permanent responsibility of city government," said Beth Brown with Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church.

"I support the creation of an office of gun violence reduction. An office creates accountability," said Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st).

The proposed department of gun violence prevention hopes to establish permanent funding and a coordination strategy to keep guns off the street and violence from happening, while enlisting and paying out contracts to community groups for their help using input from a community advisory board made up partially of gun violence survivors.

Organizers from the group Live Free Illinois say the plan is to move funds already in the city's budget under this new department.

This year's budget earmarked $100 million for violence reduction, youth employment, victim services, officer wellness, and trauma-informed training.

"We've been asking for this for years," said Father Michael Pfleger. "For years. Back to Rahm Emanuel to Lori Lightfoot. This has been asked for years."

Notably, Chicago police were not present at this announcement. The group said they had not talked to them yet.

"We do foresee them as a partner. They will be a part of the coordination team under this department," said Rev. Ciera Bates-Chamberlain with Live Free Illinois

Mayor Brandon Johnson was also not in attendance.

"The mayor is very, very focused and on these efforts on creative efforts to be able to address this, and I believe in a very short time you're going to hear directly from the mayor regarding this," said Deputy Mayor for Community Safety Emmanuel Andre.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to both the mayor's office and the Chicago Police Department. The police department referred any questions back to Mayor Johnson.

The group's goal is to have this ordinance passed by October so it can be incorporated into next year's budget. There was already some opposition from aldermen who questioned the department's funding.