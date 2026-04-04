2 dead, 8 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, CPD says

Two people are dead, and eight others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Sunday.

The ages of the victims range from 15 to 49, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 42-year-old man was involved in an argument with an unknown man in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard shortly after 5:30 p.m. Police said the unknown man pulled out a gun and shot in the victim's direction, hitting him in his left hand, chest, and right shoulder.

The gunman left the scene on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition and later died.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:45 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Peoria Street, officers responded to a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right leg. The victim was treated on scene by the Chicago fire personnel and was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition. Preliminary reports indicated an argument occurred between two men, at which point a gun was fired, hitting the victim. A person of interest is in custody, and a weapon was recovered on the scene. Charges are pending.

At 2:25 a.m. in the 200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue

At 4:03 a.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive, a 16-year-old boy was walking outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He was hit in the leg by gunfire and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

At 7:21 p.m. in the 300 block of East 43rd Street, a 15-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when he suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm by an unknown offender. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.



At 8:20 p.m., police were called for a walk-in gunshot victim at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn who had been transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital. The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was involved in a quarrel with a man inside a home in the 5100 block of South Kostner Avenue, and the man fired a gun, police said. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot to the neck. A gun was recovered at the scene.

At 11:40 p.m., police were in the area of the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue

Shootings from Sunday

At midnight, a 49-year-old woman was walking in the 5200 block of West North Avenue when two men walked up and one of them shot her. The victim was shot in the left foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

At 5:12 a.m., a 39-year-old man self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot to the right foot that he had suffered in an attack by unknown shooters at an unknown location.

At 12:45 p.m., in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue, a 42-year-old man was approached by an unknown gunman who shot at him. The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.