2 hospitalized after shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway on Far South Side; separate shooting also reported

Two people were injured early Sunday in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway alongside Chicago's Pullman community.

Illinois State Police said at 1:24 a.m., two people self-transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries after a shooting on the northbound Bishop Ford (I-94) near 115th Street.

Following the crash, all northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford were closed, and all traffic was diverted off the expressway at 130th Street, state police said.

All lanes reopened at 3:30 a.m.

Troopers later responded to a separate shooting just after 1 p.m. on the northbound lanes near 103rd and the Stony Island feeder.

They shut down a section of the freeway during the investigation and found a shell casing. No injuries were reported in that shooting.