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Man shoots, kills intruder who charges at him in home in Chicago's South Deering community, police say

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

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A man shot and killed someone who came into his home and started charging at him in Chicago's South Deering community, police said early Monday.

The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. in a home in the 2200 block of East 103rd Street, near Crandon Avenue.

A 33-year-old man inside the home said he did not know the man who came in. The man told police he shot the intruder.

The intruder was struck in the chest and died at the scene.

Calumet area detectives were investigating early Monday.

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