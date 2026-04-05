Man shot, killed on street in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood

A man was found shot to death in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side early Sunday.

At 11:40 p.m., police were in the area of the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue, near LeClaire Avenue, when they heard loud noises they believed to be gunfire.

Officers found a 34-year-old man on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting appeared to have taken place near a business, and bullet holes were seen in a nearby window.

The victim was shot in the head, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of Sunday morning. Harrison Area detectives were investigating.