Man injured after shooters open fire from two cars in Garfield Park

A man was injured after he was shot by people inside two different cars in the Garfield Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said around 2:25 a.m., a 31-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue when two cars pulled up.

Police said people inside both cars fired shots at the victim's car.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in good conditon.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.