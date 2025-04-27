1 dead, 8 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least one person was killed and eight others were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 50.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 24, was shot during an attempted robbery just before 9 p.m. in the 300 block of South Whipple Street.

Police say the victim was sitting inside a car when an unknown armed person approached with a firearm. After attempting to rob the victim, the gunman shot him before leaving the scene on foot.

The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. It is unclear where he was shot.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:10 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Madison Street, a 50-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim realized he was shot in the leg, he went home, and a family member called the fire department. Fire crews arrived to treat the victim and took him to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

At 3:21 a.m. in the 300 block of West 64th Street, officers responded to the hospital where a 29-year-old man told them he was on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was taken by a friend to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. The victim did not say where or when he was shot.

At 4:05 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Coles, a 47-year-old woman was in a parkway when an unknown vehicle drove by, and an unknown offender inside the vehicle fired shots at the victim. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At 11:26 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Hillock Avenue

Shootings from Sunday

At 1:16 a.m. in the 600 block of East 92nd Place, officers responded to a call of a person shot. The victim, a 31-year-old man, was inside his residence when gunfire came through the front door, hitting the victim. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh. The victim was treated by fire crews and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 1:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue, officers responded to a call of a person shot. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was inside a vehicle when a silver SUV approached them, and an unknown offender/s inside the SUV fired shots at the victim. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot. The victim self-transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

At 4:47 a.m. in the 5700 block of North Pulaski Road, on April 27, 2025, an officer responded to Illinois Masonic Hospital for a 16-year-old boy who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound in the stomach and was listed in critical condition. The boy said that he was shot at the mentioned location.



Unless otherwise noted, no one is in custody in either shooting.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update.