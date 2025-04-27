Man shot to death while exiting car in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood

A man was shot and killed while getting out of his car in the Bridgeport neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened in the 2500 block of South Hillock Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person shot and found the victim on the ground.

The victim was getting out of his car when a red SUV approached him, and someone from inside fired shots in his direction.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Nicholas Pinto by the Medical Examiner's Office.

As of Sunday, no one is in custody

Area 1 detectives are investigating.