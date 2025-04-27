Watch CBS News
Man shot to death while exiting car in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man killed while exiting car in Bridgeport shooting
A man was shot and killed while getting out of his car in the Bridgeport neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened in the 2500 block of South Hillock Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person shot and found the victim on the ground.

The victim was getting out of his car when a red SUV approached him, and someone from inside fired shots in his direction. 

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead. 

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Nicholas Pinto by the Medical Examiner's Office.

As of Sunday, no one is in custody

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

