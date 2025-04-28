Argument leads to shooting on CTA bus on Chicago's North Side

At least two people were injured after shots were fired during an argument on a CTA bus in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood.

Around midnight, police said a 40-year-old man got into an argument with another man as they exited the 77 Belmont bus near Cicero Avenue. The other man fired shots before getting away.

The 40-year-old was shot in the leg and abdomen and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

Another passenger, a 22-year-old man, was grazed by a bullet on his ankle. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Video from the scene shows two bullet holes in the back side door of the bus.

Police said no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.