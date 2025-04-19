1 dead, 8 others hurt in Chicago shootings during Easter weekend, according to police

At least one person was killed and eight others were wounded in shootings during the Easter weekend in Chicago.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 54.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 54-year-old man was arguing with another man who was inside a blue vehicle around 5:39 p.m. in the 5600 block of West North Avenue.

The gunman fired a shot in the victim's direction and then fled eastbound.

The victim was hit in the head and died at the scene.

Later in the evening, around 10:43 p.m., a 35-year-old man was outside in the 4500 block of South Wood Street when he was shot at by a person traveling in a vehicle.

The victim was hit in the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Less than an hour later, around 11:31 p.m., three people, including a teenage girl, were shot during an argument in the 5000 block of W. West End Avenue.

Police said an armed male shot at the victims before leaving the scene in a black SUV.

All three victims were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment.

A girl, 17, was hit in the hip and torso and was in condition. A woman, 18, was hit in the chest and was in critical condition. A man, 19, was grazed in the arm and was in good condition.

Police said the incident happened in the front yard of a home.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Division Street, a 37-year-old man was driving a vehicle when he was shot at by an unknown person who was standing outside on the curb. The victim was hit in the shoulder and accelerated the vehicle to flee the scene. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.



At 1:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found a 21-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Illinois Masonic, where she is listed in critical condition. The male offender, who was armed with a handgun, fled the scene on foot.

At 1:26 a.m. in the 500 block of North Leavitt Street, a 21-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle when he was shot at by an unknown person traveling in a blue vehicle. The victim was hit in the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 6:22 a.m., in the 100 block of North Central Avenue, a 24-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle near the alley when he heard shots and felt pain as he was hit by gunfire from an unknown person. The victim was hit in the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, there is no one in custody in either shooting.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.