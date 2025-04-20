Teen dies after being shot multiple times in Englewood neighborhood

Easter morning turned deadly for a family in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, as a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times and killed.

The deadly shooting comes amid a violent month for a number of young victims.

Police said officers were on patrol in the 7200 block of South Green Street in the Englewood neighborhood around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, when a witness waved them down and told them they found a person on the ground who was unresponsive.

The officers found the 16-year-old victim on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Police dispatch audio indicated that police believe the victim was dragged across the street.

Fire crews arrived to treat the victim, who was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

An Englewood neighbor, who didn't want to be on camera, said she heard at least eight to 10 gunshots. She says the shooting was so close that she hit the floor inside of her residence.

CBS News Chicago did some digging and found that just this month, 13 teenagers have been shot. Two died, including the victim of the Sunday morning shooting.

Five teens died so far this year.

Just last week, family and friends came together Wednesday night for a prayer vigil for a student at Chicago's Morgan Park High School who was shot and killed the night before. Treyvon Winfield, 18, was near his car at 115th and Morgan streets around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, when a man came up and started shooting.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in a car riddled with bullets, and later died at the hospital.

It was unclear late Sunday what lead up to that shooting, and to the more recent one in Englewood.

Police late Sunday investigating the circumstances of the Englewood incident. No one was in custody, and Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.

The 16-year-old remained unidentified late Sunday.