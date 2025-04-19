Teen girl, 2 adults shot during argument on Chicago's West Side, police say

3 shot, including teen girl, during argument on West Side

Three people, including a teenage girl, were hurt after an argument led to a shooting overnight on the city's West Side.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the front yard of a residence in the 5000 block of W. West End Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to the scene, where they found three people who were hit by gunfire.

Preliminary information indicated that a male pulled out a firearm during an argument and shot at the victims before leaving the scene.

All three victims were taken to Stroger Hospital.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the hip and torso and was in fair condition.

An 18-year-old woman was hit in the chest and was in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his arm and was in good condition.

The shooter left the scene in a black SUV before officers arrived.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.